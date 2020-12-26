Smaller crowds, but still out on Christmas: Pune pushes night curfew timings to celebrate

Sections
Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:51 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE It was a jam-packed MG road on Friday night as Christmas celebrations unfolded around the city.

Children wearing Santa caps and taking selfies was the mood. At most spots, social distancing was not maintained. Even face masks had given way to the festive fervour.

Crowds were still on the roads at 11 pm, despite the night curfew in place.

Shops and hotels did start closing down and slowly, post 11-pm, crowds began to reduce.



HT visited MG road, Camp, Jungli Maharaj road and Ferguson College road.

Compared to last year, this time smaller crowds were on the roads.

Post-11pm, the night curfew really began to kick in roads in the city began to look deserted.

The only traffic movement was seen at the Swargate ST stand and the Pune railway.

By midnight police bandobast was in place at places in the city.

At Khandoji Baba chowk (the starting point of Karve road near Garware Bridge) a nakabandi was in place.

Each and every vehicle was stopped and checked by the police.

Talking about the night curfew in the city, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “We have given additional manpower for the night curfew bandobast across the city and it will continue till December 31. We all need to stay at home and follow the night curfew orders, for the safety of the public.”

