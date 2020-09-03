Sections
Smart City Mission: Ludhiana MC commissioner asks officials to expedite projects

During the meeting, Sabharwal directed officials to get the ongoing projects completed within set deadlines

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal conducting a meeting with MC officials and Smart city consultants in Ludhiana on Thursday.

: To expedite development works being taken up under the Smart City Mission, municipal commissioner-cum-chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), Pardeep Sabharwal, conducted a review meeting with MC officials and the consultant company at the MC’s Zone D office on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sabharwal directed officials to get the ongoing projects completed within set deadlines. Further, they were told to put up files of different projects which are pending for a long time.

A few approvals are awaited from the state government, so the matter can be discussed with the higher authorities of the local bodies department, he said.

Sabharwal was appointed as the CEO of LSCL on August 31, a month after the transfer of last CEO, Sanyam Aggarwal.



“I have taken stock of the projects and officials have been directed to get them completed in time. Extension of a few months has been given to the contractors of ongoing projects as the works came to halt during lockdown. Officials and contractors have been given strict instructions that there should not be any further delay in the projects, otherwise action will be taken against them,” the DC said.

MAYOR WRITES TO GOYAL FOR OPENING OF VIKAS NAGAR RAILWAY CROSSING

With the MC working on construction of railway overbridge and railway underbridge at Pakhowal road railway crossing under Smart City project, mayor Balkar Sandhu has written to Union railway minister Piyush Goyal for opening the Vikar Nagar railway crossing which was has been closed down.

Sandhu said, “We will have to close the Pakhowal road railway crossing for continuing the ROB/RUB project in the coming time. It will lead to traffic chaos. If the Vikas Nagar railway crossing is opened, it will be a huge relief for commuters as traffic would be diverted.”

Earlier, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had taken up the matter with Goyal, but no final decision has been taken yet.

