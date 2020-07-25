Sections
Smart classrooms in govt schools to be social distancing compliant

There is proposal to set up 90 smart classrooms in four government schools of the city

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:15 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the smart classrooms being developed by the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) in government schools will adhere to the social distancing norms.

There is proposal to set up 90 smart classrooms in four government schools of the city. A primary school in Sector 22, three senior secondary schools in sectors 35 and 43 will be equipped with interactive boards, projectors, smart lighting, fire alarms, etc., and seating in consonance with the social distancing norms.

Confirming the development, CSCL chief general manager NP Sharma said, “Following social distancing norms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has become a priority. After detailed deliberations, it was decided to make changes in the seating plan. Now, there will be individual benches for every student instead of two students sharing a bench.” The classroom strength will remain the same, he said.

The changed plan will add to the cost of the project. Originally, the project was to cost around ₹5 crore. “The new furniture requirements will add around ₹1.5 crore to the project cost,” said Sharma.



The CSCL is revising the modalities of the tender it floated for the project.

The successful bidder will have to set up the smart classrooms, provide the furniture, in addition to supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance for 5 years.

