Sections
Home / Cities / SMC teachers warn Himachal govt of self-immolation

SMC teachers warn Himachal govt of self-immolation

Disappointed with high court’s decision to cancel appointments of 2,613 school management committees (SMC) teachers, the SMC teachers have given a three-day ultimatum to...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Disappointed with high court’s decision to cancel appointments of 2,613 school management committees (SMC) teachers, the SMC teachers have given a three-day ultimatum to the state government to clarify the situation.

They have threatened self-immolation if the demand is not met.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, SMC Teachers’ Association president Manoj Rongta said, “We believe the state government did not represent us strongly in the court.”

Rongta said there are 130 schools in which SMC teachers are providing online classes which include remote areas of Himachal.



He said that SMC teachers have not received their salaries for eight months and are facing financial difficulties. Their difficulties have further increased due to the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

SMC teachers have also decided to cancel conducting online classes until further orders.

On August 18, a delegation led by Janjatiya Morcha state president Jawahar Sharma urged CM Jai Ram Thakur to file a review petition regarding SMC teachers in the state. The CM assured the delegation that government will consider the issue sympathetically and will take appropriate action in this regard.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Aug 19, 2020 20:40 IST
Mystery grows over Covid-19 spread via contaminated food packaging
Aug 19, 2020 20:34 IST
Don’t shift patients from Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur to DDU Hospital: HC to Himachal govt
Aug 19, 2020 20:33 IST
Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next
Aug 19, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.