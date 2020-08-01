Snatchers strike thrice in a day in Ludhiana

Motorycle-borne snatchers targeted two men and a woman on Friday.

Three men on a bike beat up a 48-year-old man and allegedly snatched his scooter and mobile phone near the Metro store at Jalandhar Bypass.

Rajesh Kamar of Durgapuri, Waddi Haibowal, told the police that he was on his way to work at Fatehgarh Gujran when the trio stopped him. They thrashed him and snatched his mobile phone, before fleeing with his scooter as well.

The Salem Tabri police registered a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ASI Prem Singh, who is investigating the case, said police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

In another case, a woman’s mobile phone was snatched near the Circuit House.

Shipra Garg, 36, of Maharaj Nagar, reported that she and her children were riding a cycle rickshaw when two motorcycle-borne men snatched her gold chain and fled.

The PAU police registered a case and initiated investigation.

Similarly, Rajesh Kumar, resident of Cheema Park, reported that two men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone while he going to Transport Nagar from Jamalpur.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered against the unidentified accused at the Moti Nagar police station.