Snatchers thrash 80-yr-old to death in Ludhiana village

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants thrashed an 80-year-old man to death at Ladhowal village near railway crossings while attempting to snatch his mobile phone on Thursday.

Some youths, who witnessed the incident from a distance, nabbed one of the accused, while the others managed to escape.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, alias Golu, of Muradpuri Mohalla in Phillaur, and his absconding accomplice as Soni of Haripur village in Phillaur. Both accused are drug addicts. The GRP has lodged an FIR against the duo.

Inspector Balbir Singh, SHO at GRP police station, said victim Mohan Singh, of Bilga village, was crossing the railway over bridge, when the accused chased and intercepted him.



The accused tried to snatch the victim’s mobile phone. When he resisted, they thrashed him. The villagers rushed to the spot to rescue the elderly man, but he was already dead.

The SHO added that the accused are already facing trial in multiple cases of snatching in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

