Ludhiana snatching accused wins battle against Covid, but loses favour with family

Let off on bail by the court and discharged by the civil hospital after recovering from Covid-19, snatching accused Saurav Sehgal is still cooling his heels at the hospital with nowhere to go.

According to the health department, peeved with his criminal background, the 25-year-old’s family has refused to take him home.

A police team that visited his house in Ganesh Nagar was turned away by his family with the statement that “they had snapped all ties with him for bringing disrepute to the family”.

“The patient’s family has refused to take him home. It is sad, but serves a lesson: As you sow, so shall you reap. While family members anxiously wait for their loved ones to recover and welcome them with flowers, Sehgal’s family refused to pick him up. There was no one to receive him as he walked out of the Covid-19 ward,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, adding that the youth will continue to stay at the hospital for sometime as providing a patient nutritious diet was important.

Arrested on April 5 for snatching, Sehgal was suspected to be infected by a doctor posted at the Ludhiana Central Jail, where he was taken for judicial custody post his arrest.

As he tested positive for coronavirus on April 9, as many as 17 police personnel, including Focal Point SHO Mohd Jamil, two civilians and a duty magistrate were home quarantined. They all tested negative later. Sehgal’s family members were also tested and were given the all-clear.

His accomplice Navjot Singh Navi’s test reports are awaited.

A health official said Sehgal was suspected to have picked the infection in Jaipur when he travelled there in March.

SEVENTH PATIENT RECOVERS

A 35-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member, who was found positive on April 8, has recovered. The seventh patient in the district to be cured of the disease, he was discharged from the Jagraon civil hospital. He thanked the hospital staff for taking great care of him that helped him recover quickly.