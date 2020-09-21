Snatching case in Ludhiana solved with arrest of victim’s employee

Cops addressing the media after the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A week after a factory owner lost Rs 5.57 lakh to two bike-borne snatchers, police have solved the case with the arrest of his employee and three aides. They have also recovered Rs 4.80 lakh cash, the motorcycle used in the crime, a toy pistol, a cheque and a bag from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Kumar alias Vicky, 32, of Shimlapuri, Shivam Khullar alias Shammi, 35, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Kapil Kumar, 36, of New Kundanpuri and Raju Soni alias Lalit Soni, 37, of Chandar Nagar. Vicky is an employee in the factory of the victim, Vishal Jain.

As per information, on September 14, Vicky had collected Rs 5.7 lakh from the market and handed it over to Jain near the Post Office in Millar Ganj.

He had also simultaneously tipped off his friends. Following this, Kumar and Soni turned up at the spot on a motorcycle and snatched the cash bag from Jain and fled.

Vicky was also present at the spot at the time of the incident, joint commissioner of police (rural) Kanwardeep Kaur said.

She added that after the case was lodged on Sunday, they started keeping a tab on Vicky. On Monday, Vicky went to meet his accomplices following which the police caught him red-handed.

A case had been registered against the accused under Section 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.