Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Snow, rain likely in higher reaches of Himachal tomorrow

Snow, rain likely in higher reaches of Himachal tomorrow

The MeT said higher and middle hills will again witness snowfall and rain at isolated places from December 7 to 9 but weather will remain dry in lower hills and plains.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness snowfall and rain on Friday while the middle hills will receive snow and rain from December 7 onwards, as per the state meteorological department.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said snowfall and rain is very likely in higher hills of the state on December 4 while weather will remain dry in middle and lower hills.He said higher and middle hills will then again witness snowfall and rain at isolated places from December 7 to 9 but weather will remain dry in lower hills and plains.

Weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours while minimum and maximum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 8.7°C while it was 7.7°C in Kufri. Manali shivered at 1.8°C while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 9.4°C each. Minimum temperature in Una was 6°C, Solan 4.8°C, Bilaspur 7.5°C, Hamirpur 7.2°C, Nahan 13.3°C, Mandi 4°C and Kalpa 1.8°C. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at minus 6.9°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

IIT KGP devices AI-based system to inspect quality of MSME goods
Dec 03, 2020 16:57 IST
In Telangana’s Asifabad forests, an alert for man-eating tigers on prowl
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
Mulan review: A massive misfire, the worst of Disney’s live-action remakes
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
Snow, rain likely in higher reaches of Himachal tomorrow
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.