Snow, rain likely in higher reaches of Himachal tomorrow

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Weather was mostly sunny throughout the state on Saturday (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Heavy snowfall and rain in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh is very likely on Sunday, as per the state meterological department.

The MeT department has also issued a yellow warning for intense cold wave and dense fog in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said snowfall is very likely to occur in isolated places of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur districts. Visibility will be less than 500 metres in the five districts, causing disruption to traffic and damage to crops due to frost. He advised people to stay updated.

“Weather will remain dry throughout the state till December 25,” he added.

Weather was mostly sunny throughout the state on Saturday. However, cold wave continued throughout the state as minimum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal while maximum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 4.4°C while Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minus 1°C, 2.4°C, 4.7°C and 0.8°C respectively. Minimum temperature in Una was 0°C, minus 1.3°C in Solan, 0.1°C in Palampur, 2°C in Bilaspur, 1.8°C in Hamirpur, 7.5°C in Nahan, minus 1.1°C in Mandi and minus 3°C in Kalpa. Keylong was the coldest at minus 12.1°C.

