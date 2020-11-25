Sections
Snowfall, rain continues in Himachal, more likely tomorrow

The weather will be clear throughout the state from November 27 to December 1.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

People walk in the cold weather on The Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in middle and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh continued for the third consecutive day as yellow weather warnings have been issued for seven districts including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snow and rain in isolated places of higher and middle hills is very likely to continue on November 26 while the weather will remain clear in lower hills and plains. The weather will be clear throughout the state from November 27 to December 1.

On Wednesday, Baralacha received around 70 cm snow, Rohtang 65 cm, Koksar 25 cm, Kalpa and Solang got 15 cm each, Hansa in Lahaul Spiti 5 cm and Gondla 4.5 cm.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 6.5°C while it was 3.9°C in Kufri. Manali in Kullu district recorded 3.8°C minimum temperature while it was 6.8°C and 2.3°C in Dharamshala and Dalhousie respectively.

Minimum temperature in Una was 9.7°C, Solan 7.5°C, Bilaspur 11.5°C, Hamirpur 11.2°C, Nahan 11.3°C, Mandi 9.1°C and minus 0.4°C in Kalpa of Kinnaur. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district is the coldest at minus 2.5°C.

