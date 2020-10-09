Sections
Home / Cities / Soaring veggie prices disturb household budget of Ludhiana residents

Soaring veggie prices disturb household budget of Ludhiana residents

The rates of vegetables such as capsicum, cauliflower, potatoes, green chilli and cucumber have increased by Rs 15 to 50 in the last one week.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

People buying vegetables from a vendor in Model Town in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The shortage of supply, coupled with unfavourable weather conditions, has lead to a massive increase in vegetable prices, disturbing the household budget of city residents.

The price of potato has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per kg, capsicum from Rs 80 to Rs 120, cauliflower from Rs 70 to Rs 100, green chilli from Rs 70 to Rs 100, onion from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg.

Rakesh Bhatia, a wholesale dealer at the vegetable market, said, “The price hike is due to the scarcity of supply. Vegetables such as capsicum and cauliflower come from Himachal Pradesh, onion and other vegetables from other regions due to which the prices will remain same at least for the next 10 days.” He added that the prices are likely to come down after that.

Meanwhile, residents say they are cutting down on vegetable consumption.

Ruchi Anand, a housewife, said, “The hike in vegetable prices has totally affected our household budget. I have cut down on the consumption of a few vegetables and prefer buying paneer instead of cauliflower or capsicum.”

