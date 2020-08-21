Sections
Home / Cities / Social activist booked for hurting religious sentiments

Social activist booked for hurting religious sentiments

General secretary of Shiv Sena, Punjab, alleges Baljinder Singh Jindu used derogatory language against Hindu deities during a Facebook live session on August 20.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police have booked a social activist for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Baljinder Singh Jindu, who runs a “non-profit” chemist shop, “Guru Nanak Modikhana”, near Old Session Chowk, has been booked on the complaint of Ritesh Raja, general secretary of Shiv Sena, Punjab.

Jindu was in news last month after his video clips on the alleged fleecing of customers by chemists went viral. In the videos, he had claimed that chemists sold medicines at inflated MRPs after sourcing them for much lesser price.

Raja alleged that in a Facebook live session on August 20, Jindu used derogatory language against Hindu deities, hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.



Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO, Division Number 8 police station, said a case under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act had been registered against Jindu.

On Friday, members of the Shiv Sena, Punjab, led by chairman Rajiv Tandon and Mahant Dinesh Puri met commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal seeking Jindu’s arrest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 patients develop low blood oxygen levels, scientists decode
Aug 21, 2020 19:59 IST
Noida: 1,839 vehicles challaned, 17 impounded for flouting Covid-19 curbs
Aug 21, 2020 19:54 IST
I’m excited to be back on the mat, says Dipa Karmakar
Aug 21, 2020 19:50 IST
Stray dog carries body of new born girl child in Hyderabad
Aug 21, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.