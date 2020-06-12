Sections
Home / Cities / Social distancing goes for a toss as bull race attracts 3,000 spectators in J&K’s Rajouri

Social distancing goes for a toss as bull race attracts 3,000 spectators in J&K’s Rajouri

Police said to have taken cognizance of the matter and lodged and FIR.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:53 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

People huddled around the race tracks in Rajouri on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Social distancing norms were defied in Rajouri district as nearly 3,000 people gathered at Dhanore village to watch a bull race on Thursday.

“People showed scant regard for social distancing. No one was wearing masks and people were huddled on the slopes of hills. If there is even a single positive case among them, it will prove disastrous for thousands,” said a local.

“Isn’t it strange that on one hand the administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of people and normal life remains crippled and on the other 3,000 people attend a bull race,” he added.

On Friday, Rajouri recorded its first Covid-19 death after a 65-year-old man from Nangala village in Sial Sui panchayat succumbed to the infection. Till Thursday, Rajouri had 57 positive cases with 45 active cases and 12 recoveries.



Another local said the organisers had brought bulls and competitors.

“There was drum beating and trumpets were being blown. It was sheer madness. Wasn’t this a serious lapse on the part of the administration,” he asked.

When contacted, a senior police officer said, “We have taken cognizance of the matter and an FIR has been registered. Investigation has been initiated.”

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 4,574 positive cases that include 53 deaths — six in Jammu region and 47 in Kashmir.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
Maharashtra crosses 1-lakh Covid cases, Uddhav says no to withdrawing relaxations
Jun 12, 2020 21:19 IST
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Jun 12, 2020 21:20 IST
Himachal health dept scam: Punjab firm employee gets bail
Jun 12, 2020 21:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.