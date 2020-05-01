‘Social distancing is fundamental to combat Covid-19’

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, prominent pulmonologist Dr Javaid Malik, professor and head of department, chest medicine, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, in an interview with Mir Ehsan says the figures in Kashmir are not rising at an alarming rate and red zones in the UT can be converted into green zones if people follow standard operating procedures (SOP’s) and adopt preventive measures at community-level. Edited excerpts:

Are Covid-19 figures in J&K, especially Kashmir, worrying?

Considering the high infection rate and significant mortality associated with Covid-19, the figures are worrying. However, the figures in Kashmir, though significant, are not increasing at an alarming rate. The credit goes to people who have followed advisories issued by the authorities.

The recovery and death ratio of patients in J&K is better than national average. What is the reason?

Currently, our recovery rate may be higher than national average but it is too early to draw firm conclusions from the relatively small sample size that J&K has at present. As the pandemic advances we can get the comparative demographic data and nature of comorbidities from different states so as to derive statistical variables related to mortality difference, if any, between the states.

J&K is conducting 1,000 to 1,500 testing daily. Do you think it is sufficient?

Looking at the current trend of positive patients in J&K, I think this figure is decent. However, the case detection rate will be better if testing is enhanced. It will help in controlling the pandemic.

Kashmir has 7 of the 8 deaths in J&K. Is this worrying and what is the reason?

Kashmir region has more number of positive cases and hence more deaths. Also, most patients who have died in the Valley, so far, were above the age of 70 and had multiple comorbidities.

What precautions should be taken by people?

Social distancing is the fundamental principle of preventive strategy to combat this disease. It is also important that we observe proper coughing and sneezing etiquettes along with hand hygiene. Use of masks, alcohol-based sanitisers and avoiding public gathering are important.

What is the status of patients? How are they responding to the treatment?

Majority of admitted patients are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. They are mostly responding to the treatment. There are very few patients whose oxygen levels are critically low and require ventilator or high pressure oxygen.

Any case which made you happy as a frontline worker while treating patients?

Yes, there was a young man with severe respiratory failure and low oxygen level in the first week of April. He was discharged three days ago. His issues were compounded by superseded bacterial infection. His recovery was one of the happiest moments for me as a health worker.

How can we turn red zone areas into green zones?

This can be done by adhering to official advisories, isolation of positive cases and augmentation of contact tracing and testing. Also, preventive measures like social distancing, hand hygiene and coughing and sneezing etiquettes will help.