Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Social organisation Ikkjutt Jammu forms political party, vows to fight next assembly elections

Social organisation Ikkjutt Jammu forms political party, vows to fight next assembly elections

The constitution of the party which has been adopted a few days ago by the core committee was also unveiled.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

After months of speculation in the public domain, social organisation Ikkjutt Jammu on Friday finally took the political plunge with the announcement of the creation of a political party with the same name.

Addressing media persons here, advocate Ankur Sharma, president of the party along with the newly-formed executive committee of Ikkjutt Jammu, made the announcement.

Various documents to be submitted to the Election Commission of India were also displayed in front of the media by general secretary Ashwani Sharma.

The constitution of the party which has been adopted a few days ago by the core committee was also unveiled.



This was followed by the presentation of the “vision document” of the party to the people of the Jammu region.

In his remarks advocate Ankur Sharma reiterated the party’s resolve to metamorphose the otherwise sick economic scenario of the Jammu region.

He vowed to continue the fight to weed out all illegal encroachers including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu.

He urged people to see through the divisive tactics and communal agenda of PAGD which they cunningly apply when they camp in Jammu.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Trump campaign’s law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.