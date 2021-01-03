Social security scheme: 110 ineligible people added to beneficiaries’ list

Panipat social justice and welfare officials say accused tampered with official website; FIR registered

Irregularities have come to the fore in Haryana’s social security scheme in Panipat district as at least 110 ineligible people have been added to the list of beneficiaries.

Panipat police have registered a first information report (FIR) under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified person(s) as the district social justice and welfare department officials alleged that ineligible people were added to the list of beneficiaries by tampering with the official website of the department.

In the police complaint, district social welfare officer Satyawan raised the issue and demanded action against the officials and people involved in the alleged scam.

He alleged that pensions of around 110 ineligible persons were approved on October 21 last year by misusing the official ID and password of the department. He claimed that the accused allegedly used different IP addresses to add these ineligible beneficiaries.

“Officials of the department have access to the data and have the right to give approval to new beneficiaries after the completion of verification of all documents, but some unknown people allegedly accessed the website and documents of ineligible people were approved within hours,” the district social welfare officer alleged in the complaint.

The accused have used five different IP addresses and the approval was granted between 9.17pm on October 21 and 12am October 22, 2020.

The officer also provided the details of IP addresses and ineligible beneficiaries to the police and sought action against the accused.

The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 420, 463, 465, 467, 468, 470, and 471 of Indian Penal Code and a probe has been launched.

District social welfare officer Satyawan said the pensions were not disbursed to these ineligible beneficiaries as the officials managed to detect the irregularity within days they were inducted.

In the complaint, government official did not give any information about the suspects, but explained the process how the names of ineligible people were included and provided all information to the police.