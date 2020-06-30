Societies reporting fresh cases after govt permits movement

A 65-year-old retired government doctor from Padmawati area died due to the Covid-19 infection, triggering fear among other residents of the housing society on whether they should have allowed outsiders.

The society that the 65-year old was a resident of had recently allowed entry to outsiders including those coming for domestic work.

Residents from society said they are reviewing the decision whether to allow outsiders after some of the members tested positive.

According to the Pune municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, as many as 20 residential societies have reported fresh faces in the past one week. “We have not reviewed the situation today and by Wednesday, when we release our containment areas list, these societies will figure in it,” said PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

The PMC, as per fresh policy, has decided to review the containment zone map.

Gaikwad said, since the infection is spreading to areas which were Covid-free so far, the PMC has decided to keep asymptomatic patients at home.

“Once we confirm that a particular person is positive from these societies, where people can afford to stay home in isolation, we speak with them on web camera and ask them to stay home,” said Gaikwad.