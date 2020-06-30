Sections
Home / Cities / Societies reporting fresh cases after govt permits movement

Societies reporting fresh cases after govt permits movement

A 65-year-old retired government doctor from Padmawati area died due to the Covid-19 infection, triggering fear among other residents of the housing society on whether they should...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 65-year-old retired government doctor from Padmawati area died due to the Covid-19 infection, triggering fear among other residents of the housing society on whether they should have allowed outsiders.

The society that the 65-year old was a resident of had recently allowed entry to outsiders including those coming for domestic work.

Residents from society said they are reviewing the decision whether to allow outsiders after some of the members tested positive.

According to the Pune municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, as many as 20 residential societies have reported fresh faces in the past one week. “We have not reviewed the situation today and by Wednesday, when we release our containment areas list, these societies will figure in it,” said PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.



The PMC, as per fresh policy, has decided to review the containment zone map.

Gaikwad said, since the infection is spreading to areas which were Covid-free so far, the PMC has decided to keep asymptomatic patients at home.

“Once we confirm that a particular person is positive from these societies, where people can afford to stay home in isolation, we speak with them on web camera and ask them to stay home,” said Gaikwad.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra government on purported police brutality during lockdown
Jul 01, 2020 01:17 IST
Railways to start 700 new trains from today in Mumbai
Jul 01, 2020 01:15 IST
Aamir Khan’s 7 staff members test positive for Covid-19; actor negative
Jul 01, 2020 01:10 IST
60-year-old Thane man faces 24-hour ordeal after testing positive for Covid to get bed
Jul 01, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.