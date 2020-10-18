Sections
Society goes hawker-free, residents thank Thane civic chief

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:13 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Residents of Satyashankar society in Thane celebrated as the hawker menace outside their society gates ended after more than 11 years. They held placards thanking Thane civic body for this move.

The initiative was a part of Thane civic commissioner’s drive to make the city clean and free of illegal hawkers. These hawkers were shifted to the designated space for hawkers and vendors across the city.

Anirudha Asanare, resident of Satyashankar society said, “I have been staying in the vicinity for over 11 years and have been noticing the hawkers selling fruits and vegetables on their handcarts right outside the society gates. Repeated complaints were made to the civic body over the years, but to no avail. On Friday the civic body successfully removed them and they have not returned for three days now.”

At the beginning of September, a special drive was initiated by the Thane commissioner to evict illegal structures across the city. As a part of this initiative, these hawkers were asked to move to the designated space provided to them in the vicinity.

“We have hawker zones and no hawker zones marked in the city. We have set up special structures for the hawkers as well. They have been moved from the illegal places and provided space there. We have also recently begun with the cleanliness drive. The efforts to ensure a cleaner and better city will continue,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Kasber Augustine, citizen activist, said, “This is a welcome move from the civic body. It should be implemented outside all societies, offices and educational institutes. Only then will we be able to enjoy wider roads and bigger spaces, as currently they are being occupied by hawkers and food stalls.”

