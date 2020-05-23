Sections
Home / Cities / Sodomy victim held for violating home quarantine orders, venturing out without mask

Sodomy victim held for violating home quarantine orders, venturing out without mask

The accused in the case had tested positive after his arrest last week.

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police received a complaint that the man was roaming around the streets without a mask (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A sodomy victim was arrested in Ludhiana for breaking home quarantine and roaming in his locality without wearing a mask on Friday. The victim had been asked to quarantine himself after the accused tested positive for Covid-19 after his arrest last week.

Haibowal station house officer inspector Mohan Lal said that after they got the accused’s results on May 18, they had taken the victim, a mobile phone dealer, to the quarantine centre at Meritorious School. However, they decided against admitting him there and told him to stay in home quarantine until his tests are complete.

On Friday, the police received a complaint that the man was roaming around the streets without a mask. He has now been booked under Sections of 188 (orders duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said that as the man had come in contact with the accused, the health team was asked to collect his samples but he could not be contacted.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after Covid-19: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts
May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.