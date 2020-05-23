Sodomy victim held for violating home quarantine orders, venturing out without mask

A sodomy victim was arrested in Ludhiana for breaking home quarantine and roaming in his locality without wearing a mask on Friday. The victim had been asked to quarantine himself after the accused tested positive for Covid-19 after his arrest last week.

Haibowal station house officer inspector Mohan Lal said that after they got the accused’s results on May 18, they had taken the victim, a mobile phone dealer, to the quarantine centre at Meritorious School. However, they decided against admitting him there and told him to stay in home quarantine until his tests are complete.

On Friday, the police received a complaint that the man was roaming around the streets without a mask. He has now been booked under Sections of 188 (orders duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said that as the man had come in contact with the accused, the health team was asked to collect his samples but he could not be contacted.