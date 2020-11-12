Sections
Software firm’s office in Ludhiana raided for data theft

Five owners of the firm booked on the complaint of another company; 17 computers, along with pen drives and DVDs seized

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused allegedly downloaded, copied and extracted client data and source codes from their former employer’s network. (Getty Images)

Acting on a complaint of data theft, the cyber crime cell of Mohali police conducted raids at the office of Exoways Web Technologies Pvt Ltd at Feroze Gandhi market and also raided the residences of its owners in Ludhiana and Longowal on Thursday.

The owners, who run Fourmodules.com, have been accused of stealing data and copying the software of the complainant, TCYonline.com.

They were identified as Ramandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Rupinder Singh, Rahul Nagpal and his wife Harpreet Kaur.

Two teams of 13 police personnel conducted these raids and seized 17 computers, along with pen drives, DVDs and other materials.



Ramandeep was earlier working for the complainant and Jagjit was running a franchise at Barnala.

During their tenure, they allegedly downloaded, copied and extracted client data and source codes from their employer’s network.

Later, they set up Exoways Web Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2018 and started building parallel services under different firms.

A case in this regard is registered under Sections 406, 408, 379, 381, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act at the Punjab state cyber crime police station in Mohali.

