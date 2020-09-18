Sections
Sohana cops on hunt for buffalo thieves

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:56 IST

By Hillary Victor,

After catching dreaded criminals and snatchers, Sohana police are now on the lookout for buffalo thieves. In the past one week, 27 buffaloes have been reported stolen from the Sohana police’s jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, five thieves had turned up in a canter and entered the property of one Kuldeep Singh at Sekhan Majra village in Aerocity and took away five animals. They had also thrashed Kuldeep and stole his mobile phone.

Last week, thieves had struck at a house in Naglian village from where they took away eight buffaloes while 12 animals were stolen from a house in Durali village.

Police have registered first information reports (FIRs) against the unidentified thieves in all three cases under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



As per victim Kuldeep Singh, at least five unmasked men had come in a canter when he was sleeping in his cattle shed.

“I got up on hearing some noise and one man, who was near me, hit me on my head with a rod. He brazenly threatened to kill me. They said it was their third attempt to steal my animals,” he added.

Kuldeep said the miscreants left with all of his four cows and one buffalo.

The cost of one buffalo is around Rs 1 lakh.

Handiwork of one gang: Police

Sohana station house officer (SHO) Daljit Singh said, “It seems there is one gang active in the area which targets buffalos. Before committing the crime, the gang members conduct a recce in the area. We are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras at toll plazas and are hopeful of arresting them soon.”

