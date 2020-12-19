Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Sohi Banquets owner held in cheating case in Mohali

Sohi Banquets owner held in cheating case in Mohali

Accused of selling a piece of land in Rajpura in 2017 by showing fake ownership papers

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The owner of Sohi Banquets, Zirakpur, was arrested on Friday for an alleged land fraud.

Identified as Sehbaz Sohi, he was produced in a local court, which sent him to one-day police remand. Two other suspects, Nachater Singh and Jatinder Singh, are still at large. The three were together running a company, Platinum Smart Buildcon Private Limited.

The Zirakpur police had booked them on July 5 last year on the complainant of one Kamaljeet Singh. He alleged they had sold him a piece of land in Rajpura in 2017 by showing fake ownership papers. After taking ₹3.5 crore from him, they allegedly returned the amount through some cheques, but they bounced.

A case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against them. Station house officer, Zirakpur, Rajpal Singh Gill said: “The arrest was made after warrants were issued from court.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Hathras horror: CBI files charge sheet against four
by HT Correspondent
Low-key X’mas celebrations with most indulging in home-made delicacies
by Ankita G Menon
Dombivli ground receives facelift
by Sajana Nambiar
Will file ₹100-crore defamation suit, Sarnaik tells Somaiya
by Anamika Gharat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.