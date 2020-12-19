Sohi Banquets owner held in cheating case in Mohali
Accused of selling a piece of land in Rajpura in 2017 by showing fake ownership papers
The owner of Sohi Banquets, Zirakpur, was arrested on Friday for an alleged land fraud.
Identified as Sehbaz Sohi, he was produced in a local court, which sent him to one-day police remand. Two other suspects, Nachater Singh and Jatinder Singh, are still at large. The three were together running a company, Platinum Smart Buildcon Private Limited.
The Zirakpur police had booked them on July 5 last year on the complainant of one Kamaljeet Singh. He alleged they had sold him a piece of land in Rajpura in 2017 by showing fake ownership papers. After taking ₹3.5 crore from him, they allegedly returned the amount through some cheques, but they bounced.
A case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against them. Station house officer, Zirakpur, Rajpal Singh Gill said: “The arrest was made after warrants were issued from court.”