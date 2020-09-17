Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Solan businessman killed, friend injured as SUV rams into JCB on flyover near Panchkula

Solan businessman killed, friend injured as SUV rams into JCB on flyover near Panchkula

Impact of collision was such that the roof of the Scorpio was blown off in accident on Zirakpur-Kalka highway flyover

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Mahindra Scorpio after the accident on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway flyover near Panchkula on Thursday morning. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

A 35-year-old businessman from Solan was killed and his friend seriously injured when their Mahindra Scorpio rammed into a JCB crane on a flyover on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway near Panchkula at 2am on Thursday.

Ankur Singal, who was at the wheel, was rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula but was declared brought dead, police said. His friend, Arvind Sherwan, seriously injured and taken to a private hospital in Gurugram.

The roof of the Scorpio was blown off with the impact of the collision. ( Gurminder Singh/HT )

The impact of the collision was such that the roof the Scorpio was blown off.

Dhakoli police post in-charge Narpinder Singh said the accident took place at 2am when both victims were on their way to Himachal Pradesh.

A case was registered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Sep 17, 2020 15:44 IST
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Sep 17, 2020 13:53 IST
What these new Covid-19 figures reveal about Maharashtra
Sep 17, 2020 15:31 IST
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Sep 17, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Karan Patel denies rumours of participating in Bigg Boss 14: ‘Not true’
Sep 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Bengaluru civic body issues show-cause notice to 36 hospitals for not allocating 50% beds for Covid-19 patients
Sep 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
Sep 17, 2020 15:51 IST
Project for awareness against drug abuse among schoolchildren to go online: Delhi govt
Sep 17, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.