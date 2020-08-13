Solar-powered water pumps offer ray of hope for Spiti’s farmers

Shimla: Solar-powered water pumps have come as a ray of hope for tribal farmers of the remote Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh that otherwise offers limited livelihood options due to the harsh climate and inhospitable terrain.

The cultivated fields in the valley are situated along nullahs and the Spiti river and many farmers still depend on rain-fed agriculture. Besides barley, the agriculture department has encouraged green pea production since the ’80s.

Realising that age-old farm practices are not enough to meet the requirement of expanding families, farmers have begun to adopt new agriculture techniques.

Since electricity supply in the region is erratic, most farmers rely on diesel generators to irrigate fields. With fuel prices on the rise, it is a drain on their pocket and the pollution caused by operating such pumps is also an environmental concern.

Tandup Chhering, 45, who has been farming for 25 years at Sichling village in Spiti, says he bought a diesel-operated pump to irrigate his fields but found it difficult to meet the cost of running it.

A diesel pump costs Rs 30,000 and running it comes up to Rs 2,000 a day.

He shared the concern with the agriculture department that advised him to install a solar power water lifting pump under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum scheme, which provides subsidy up to 90% for installing such pumps that range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Dorjey Tandup, a farmer from Kaza village, is among 27 farmers who have installed solar-powered pumps. “The solar pump is easy to operate and it has reduced irrigation cost. Fetching diesel in jerrycans and carrying them to the fields was difficult,” he says.

State technical education and tribal affairs minister Ram Lal Markanda, who represents Lahaul and Spiti segment and was the agriculture minister, also encouraged residents to avail benefits under the Central scheme. “The terrain and climate are hostile so we encourage farmers to adopt new techniques that will transform their lives,” he says.

“Farmers are now showing interest in solar-powered pumps and the demand has gone up,” says agriculture development officer Subash Sharma.