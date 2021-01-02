Soldier dies in Pak shelling in Rajouri

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in Pak shelling along the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday.

The soldier, Naib Subedar Ravinder, was a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.

“The Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Our troops responded strongly to enemy fire. In the incident, Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” said a defence spokesperson.

“Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” added the spokesman.

“At about 1530 hours (3.30 PM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector. In the evening at about 1730 hours (5.30 pm), Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure,” said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)—a publicity wing of Pakistan’s armed forces posted on its website that Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along LOC.

“Pakistan army troops responded befittingly. Reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material. During intense exchange of fire, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, age 35 years embraced shahadat (died),” ISPR stated on its website.

It further claimed that Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting civilian population on December 30.

“Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics in Phalni Bazar, a 34-year-old male suffered critical injuries. Pakistan army responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire,” it added.

It further stated, “In Hotspring Sector, Pakistan army troops shot down an Indian Army Quad copter. Indian Quad Copter had come 100 meters inside our territory. The unprovoked act was responded befittingly wherein own troops shot down the quad-copter. In year 2020, 16 Indian quad-copters have been shot down by he Pakistan Army.”