Soldier from Himachal’s Hamirpur district killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan at LoC

Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured in the exchange of fire in Rajouri sector and later succumbed to his injuries

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 13:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Jammu: Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Indian Army responded strongly to the enemy fire, a defence release said.

Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 24, who belongs to Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, was critically injured in the exchange of fire and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Sepoy Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” defence public relations officer Lt Col Devender Anand said in the release here.

