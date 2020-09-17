Sections
Home / Cities / Soldier injured in Pak shells in two sectors in Poonch

Soldier injured in Pak shells in two sectors in Poonch

A soldier was injured and around five houses were partially damaged as Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in two sectors along the Line of Control in...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A soldier was injured and around five houses were partially damaged as Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in two sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch on Thursday.

“At about 0645 hours, the Pak army initiated ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors,” defence spokesman Lt Col Devendeer Anand said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated effectively.

The injured soldier is naik CB Pawar, of 101 artillery regiment. He was injured in the Balakote sector and is hospitalised.

On Tuesday, an Army soldier was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured in firing along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

