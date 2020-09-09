Sections
Home / Cities / Soldier who died in Nowgam gunfight cremated with full state honours in Dadri

Soldier who died in Nowgam gunfight cremated with full state honours in Dadri

The 23-year-old had become a father just seven months ago and had met his son only once after birth

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Tributes being paid to slain army soldier, Bhupinder Chauhan, at his native village, Bass, in Charkhi Dadri district on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The last rites of slain army gunner, Bhupinder Chauhan, were performed at his native village in Dadri on Wednesday.

The soldier, who had died in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam sector last week, had become a father seven months ago and had met his son only once.

Scores of villagers joined the funeral cortege and raised slogans such as ‘Bhupinder Amar Rahe and Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as the soldier was cremated with full state honours in Bass village.

The wife and parents of the 23-year-old soldier remained inconsolable. “My son had come home only for a night to see his newborn child seven months ago. He had promised us that as soon as the situation improves at the border, he would come home,” said the grieving father.



“Five days ago, he had spoken to his wife and promised to visit home soon but now, we will never see him again,” he said, adding, “I am proud of my son. He is the first from our village to sacrifice his life at the border.”

Bhupinder had joined the Army in 2015 after completing his schooling from a private school in the neighbouring Ranila village.

His younger brother, Deepak Kumar, said, “We are proud of my brother. I too want to join the army, and if required, I will fight the Pakistan troopers till my last breath.”

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh, former minister Satpal Sangwan, Dadri deputy commissioner Shiv Prasad and several other distinguished personalities were among those bid farewell to the soldier.

