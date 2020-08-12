Sections
Home / Cities / Son booked for abusing, assaulting 80-year-old mother

Son booked for abusing, assaulting 80-year-old mother

Manickpur police has booked a 40-year-old man for harassing his 80-year-old mother for the past four months. She has also alleged that he uses her ATM card to withdraw her...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:23 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Manickpur police has booked a 40-year-old man for harassing his 80-year-old mother for the past four months. She has also alleged that he uses her ATM card to withdraw her ₹9,000 monthly pension and spend the money on liquor and other things.

According to police, Kamlini Kamble stays with her younger son, Shirish Kamble in a flat along with his family, while the elder son stays separately, said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station.

Her husband Marutirao died in 2001. He was a government employee at the time of retirement, she gets the monthly pension.

The son since the past few months had seized her ATM card and other documents and would withdraw all the money from her savings account and spend it on liquor. Kamble has alleged that Shirish would abuse and assault her if she objected, said the officer.



The wife of the accused was mute. Shirish would threaten her to send her to maternal home if she complained, Kamble alleges.

Police has registered a complaint against Shirish under Sections 504, 506 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 said Kamble.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Aug 12, 2020 20:28 IST
Monsoon man(e)ia: Get healthy hair at home in a jiffy!
Aug 12, 2020 20:22 IST
Remembering Rahat Indori: A friend, brother, and poet
Aug 12, 2020 20:19 IST
International Youth Day: WHO issues advice to youth amid Covid
Aug 12, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.