Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Son, his friend held for Yamunanagar mason’s murder

Son, his friend held for Yamunanagar mason’s murder

The mason was found with his throat slit on an under-construction satoli road near sector 18 on November 20.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Almost a week after a 50-year-old mason was found dead on a road in Yamunanagar, police on Saturday arrested his son and his friend for the crime.

The accused were identified as Shantti of Kansali village and Ravi Kumar alias Sonu of Sasoli Majra village. The body of the mason, Arjun of kansali village, was found with his throat slit on an under-construction satoli road near sector 18 on November 20.

Police spokesman Chamkaur Singh said Shantti had told police that his father used to frequently fight with his mother and sisters. “My father had an extramarital affair with a woman and sometimes he didn’t come home at night. Due to this, there was a lot of trouble at home and my family was very upset. Once he had kicked me out of the house. Ravi got me a room on rent in his village and I was staying there. I had told Ravi about my father’s actions,” Shantti had told the police.

“I had stolen a bike from Pansari Bazar and wanted to chase my father to kill him. Later, on November 19, Ravi helped me and in the evening we chased my father, caught him and I stabbed him with a knife near his neck. I also slit his throat and fled,” Chamkaur said quoting Shantti.

CIA-2 incharge Mahruf Ali said the weapons used in the incident are yet to be recovered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
Nov 28, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

Two Delhi Police constables among nine held for fraud in competitive examinations
Nov 28, 2020 23:35 IST
Mahrez scores 3, Man City thrashes Burnley 5-0 again in EPL
Nov 28, 2020 23:33 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges farmers to accept Amit Shah’s appeal
Nov 28, 2020 23:31 IST
Noida: Plantation drive held in Sector 77
Nov 28, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.