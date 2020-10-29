Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Son opens fire at mother in Ludhiana

Son opens fire at mother in Ludhiana

The couple had been resisting this demand for a long time but on Wednesday, the son came home and opened fire in the air with his 12-bore rifle.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) and various sections of the Arms Act. (REUTERS)

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for firing in the air to threaten his mother on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Gurnihal Singh of Model Town.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of his father Gurinder Singh, who said that his son had been pressuring him to set up a fish farm on the family’s land in Morinda. The couple had been resisting this demand for a long time but on Wednesday, the son came home and opened fire in the air with his 12-bore rifle.

A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) and various sections of the Arms Act. The rifle, along with 21 cartridges, has been seized, assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Oct 30, 2020 00:50 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Oct 30, 2020 00:29 IST
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Oct 30, 2020 01:11 IST

latest news

Unnao Ex-MP Annu Tandon quits Congress
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
Assam residents block highway to Mizoram seeking withdrawal of troops
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
Overcharging by roadside vendors burning holes in Chandigarh residents’ pockets
Oct 30, 2020 01:35 IST
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
Oct 30, 2020 01:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.