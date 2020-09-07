Sonepat admn bans political gatherings in Baroda as 4 leaders who canvassed here test positive

Sonepat district administration on Monday announced a ban on political gatherings in Baroda constituency, a day after senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, who canvassed here recently, tested positive for Covid-19.

Deepinder is the fourth political leader to be found infected after campaigning here. Earlier, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, agriculture minister JP Dalal and power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala also tested positive after holding gatherings in the constituency that is set to go for a bypoll soon.

Talking to reporters, Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said the politicians have been flouting social distancing norms while holding gatherings and thus putting the lives of people at risk.

“The gatherings will be allowed only if the organiser takes the responsibility of adhering to safety guidelines. Strict action will be taken against the organiser if any person is found positive after taking part in the gathering,” the DC added.

Deepender had addressed two gatherings at Anwali and Sirsadh villages on Friday. Apart from him, two of his staff members had also tested positive for the virus.

Abhay, Yogeshwar defy orders, continue public meetings

Even after the district administration announced a ban on public meetings, Indian National Lok Dal’s senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala and wrestler-turned Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogeshwar Dutt continued interacting with people in various villages of the constituency on Monday.

Health dept announces report of over 900 workers in Murthal dhabas

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said they had received the report of 909 workers in Murthal dhabas, of whom 86, including 81 employees of Sukhdev and Garam Dharam dabhas, have tested positive for the virus.

He further said that they had sent notices to the owners of the two famous dhabas and are waiting for their reply. “These eateries will be opened only if we get a satisfactory response from their owners,” Punia added.

The health department had sealed Murthal’s Amrik Sukhdev dhaba and its adjoining Garam Dharam dhaba last week after 71 staffers of the former and 10 of latter were found infected with Covid-19.