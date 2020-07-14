Sections
Home / Cities / Sonepat woman alleges gangrape at gunpoint, 9 booked

Sonepat woman alleges gangrape at gunpoint, 9 booked

An FIR has been registered against nine people, including a woman

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 28-year-old woman from Sonepat has accused nine people of gangrape at a rice mill in Taraori, police said on Tuesday.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said as per the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered against nine people, including a woman.

The victim alleged that the accused, including owners and employees of the rice mill, lured her by offering a job on July 12. “They called me to a rice mill near Saunkra village and served me tea laced with sedatives. Later, eight of them raped me at gunpoint,” she added.

The case has been registered under sections 376 D, 506 and 120 B of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.



The woman was hospitalised and her statement could not be recorded before the magistrate, the police said. Taraori police station in-charge Sachin Kumar said a probe was underway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Burglars flee with bed, dressing tables, TV from Ludhiana store
Jul 14, 2020 23:29 IST
₹2,166 cr credit sanctioned to MSMEs in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:24 IST
Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.