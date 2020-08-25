Sonu Sood, PHDCCI chairman is giving away smartphones to students studying at Morni village

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood along with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) chairman Karan Gilhotra on Tuesday decided to distribute smartphones to students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village, who did not have access to smartphones or laptops to attend online classes. Both addressed the students in a virtual event after delivering smartphones.

Sonu Sood and Gilhotra have initiated a drive to facilitate the online education of underprivileged students.

The campaign started on Tuesday in Morni, a remote town in Haryana, where students were given smartphones.

School’s principal, Pawan Jain, said, “There are about 190 students in the school who do not have a smartphone. Some students have to travel miles to reach out to other students who have smartphones. In the first batch, 40 students will get smartphones.”

Addressing the students at the virtual event, Karan Gilhotra, said, “When we came to know that some students in Morni have to travel miles to access a smartphone, we were taken aback and could not wait to help these kids.”

Sonu Sood said, “I am happy that we could do our bit to help these students.”