Soon, smoother ride to Mayur Vihar from Noida

New Delhi: Motorists travelling from Mayur Vihar-I to Central Delhi and from Noida to Mayur Vihar-I will soon have a smoother ride as the Public Works Department (PWD) is likely to open soon cloverleaves (loops) of the newly constructed Mayur Vihar-I flyover on Delhi-Noida Link Road.

The 800-metre-long flyover was opened for traffic in January 2019 but the loops — meant to provide seamless connectivity to Mayur Vihar -I and to Delhi — were under construction. The officials say that now the construction of loops is almost complete and it is likely to be opened early next month.

Currently, the road beneath the flyover is closed so motorists have to take detours to reach their destinations in central and New Delhi.These problems will be solved once the cloverleaves are opened. One loop will allow the traffic coming from Noida to come down and drive towards Mayur Vihar. The other loop will start from Mayur Vihar-I side and join the flyover towards Akshardham. The length of both the cloverleaf flyovers will be 300 metre each.

“Most of the construction work of cloverleaves is almost complete and only some finishing touches along with streetscaping at a portion of the service road is left. We would have completed it by now but the work was slowed down due to restrictions on construction activities owing to soaring pollution levels and shortage of material. The finishing touches will take only a few days. We hope to open the loops early next month,” an official said.

Currently, motorists going towards Akshardham side from Mayur Vihar-I have to travel nearly one kilometre towards Noida to take a U-turn from underneath another flyover on the Link Road. Similarly, those going to Mayur Vihar-I from Noida have to travel nearly a kilometre extra to take a U-turn from underneath NH-24 flyover.

“My office is located in Connaught Place and to reach there I have to travel nearly 1.5 km extra. It is because I first have to travel in opposite direction towards Noida to take a U-turn from underneath a flyover and then drive towards Akshardham. It not only consumes more fuel but also more time,” said Himanshu Giri, a resident of Mayur Vihar-I.

Ratnesh Singh, another resident of the east Delhi neighbourhood, said the construction of loops was underway for a long time and it should be opened soon so that travel to central and New Delhi can become easier. “If loops are being opened next month, then it will be a New Year gift for us as it would ease our travelling woes,” Singh said.