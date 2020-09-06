Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / South Malwa districts report sharp rise in Covid deaths in last six days

South Malwa districts report sharp rise in Covid deaths in last six days

Of the total 195 Covid-related deaths in the region, 82 have been reported in first 6 days of this month

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:59 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Faridkot

Health workers in PPE coveralls taking swab samples for Covid testing in Punjab. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

As Covid-19 cases witnessed a sudden rise in the south Malwa region in last one month, crossing 11,000, the seven districts - Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Fazilka Muktsar and Mansa - have reported spurt in deaths due to the virus in the first week of September.

Of the 195 Covid-related fatalities, the south Malwa districts have reported 82 deaths in last six days as 113 were reported till August 31. The worst-hit is Ferozepur district, where Covid-related deaths have more than doubled in six days from 24 on August 31 to 51 on September 6. With 21 more deaths, Bathinda’s tally has jumped to 45.

Faridkot and Moga districts reported 12 deaths each in last five days taking the toll to 24 and 32, respectively. Fazilka, Muktsar and Mansa have reported a total of 11 deaths during the same period.

The seven districts have seen over 300% jump in Covid-19 cases in a month, from 2,971 on August 6 to 11,332 on September 6. Besides, the districts have seen a rise 650% in Covid-related deaths in last one month, from 26 on August 6 to 195 on September 6, as compared to a cumulative increase of 270% in the state during the same period.



The case fatality rate (CFR) in south Malwa districts is continuously showing an upward trend as it has jumped to 1.7% from 0.9% in a month. However, the state’s CFR is much higher at 2.9%.

State Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said after a sudden rise in cases, the south Malwa districts have seen a jump in virus-related deaths in the last few days. “The major reason behind this is that the people are resisting getting themselves tested, which delay the detection. Many Covid patients who had died, were admitted to hospitals after their condition deteriorated,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Sep 07, 2020 03:02 IST
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Sep 07, 2020 04:53 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 07, 2020 00:59 IST
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
Sep 07, 2020 02:56 IST

latest news

Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by Oct 15
Sep 07, 2020 05:39 IST
Record-breaking heat may cut power to 9 million Californians
Sep 07, 2020 05:26 IST
Hundreds detained as security forces crack down on mass protest in Belarus
Sep 07, 2020 05:18 IST
Trump on defensive as critics seize on reports he insulted US veterans
Sep 07, 2020 05:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.