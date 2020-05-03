Sections
Southern Command honours Covid-19 warriors

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE With the country fighting to control the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, Southern Command felicitated warriors who are fighting at the forefront of the crisis.

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, general officer commanding in chief Southern Command, on behalf of all the ranks of Southern Command, commended the courage, selfless sacrifice and dedication to duty of the Covid-19 warriors that has ensured that we win the fight against this contagion that is causing such devastation across the globe.

Lieutenant General Mohanty said, “The Covid-19 warriors are undertaking this challenging task of fighting the pandemic and have demonstrated resolve and grit by which the country has been able to suppress the spread to a large extent. The enthusiasm shown by these brave men/women is unmatchable and surely deserves compliments from all the citizens of our country.”

“We all members of the Southern Army, salute the valiant corona warriors for their selfless contribution to the nation,” said Lieutenant General Mohanty.



