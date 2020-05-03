Sections
Home / Cities / Spa centre owner among four held for running salon in Ludhiana

Spa centre owner among four held for running salon in Ludhiana

Police said the owner in violation of the lockdown guideline has opened the spa in Model Town area and called the employees

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police said the accused were booked and later released on bail (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

 The Model Town police have arrested owner of a spa centre and its three employees for running salon during curfew on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Harjit Kaur, owner of Gill Global Spa and Salon, Model Town, her three employees Ruby of Shimlapuri, Vandana Rani of Domoria Bridge and Vijay Kumar of Malerkotla road.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. The accused were released on bail.

The ASI said that despite restriction on opening of salons and spa centres due to the lockdown in the wake coronavirus outbreak, the accused has opened the centre and also called the employees.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 19:49 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 19:00 IST
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
May 03, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

Warner shares hilarious video featuring Williamson, Bhuvi - Watch
May 03, 2020 19:56 IST
Panjab University V-C nominated to UGC sub-committee for mapping Swayam courses
May 03, 2020 19:54 IST
Panjab University to remain closed till May 17
May 03, 2020 19:50 IST
Three MP cops injured in stone pelting by labourers waiting to enter the state
May 03, 2020 19:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.