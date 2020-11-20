Sections
Spearheading cleanliness in Ludhiana, MC chief gets rude shock at filthy Zone-A office

Pulls up officials to maintain sanitation at the office or face action.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal issuing directions to zonal commissioner Tajinderpal Singh during a surprise inspection at MC Headquarters in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Propagating cleanliness in the city for better rankings in Swacchh Survekshan 2021, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was in for a surprise during an inspection of MC Headquarters at the Zone-A office on Friday.

While the MC chief was in the office to check the entry of touts, he was aghast to see the filthy state of the premises, especially the basement, where the Suvidha Kendra is located.

Accompanied by councillor Rakesh Prashar, Sabharwal pulled up the officials, including zonal commissioner Tajinderpal Singh, questioning them how they will keep the city clean if their own premises were not sanitary.

“MC is working to involve residents in keeping the city tidy to improve our ranking in the national cleanliness survey next year. A messy office will just not do. Strict directions have been issued to the staff to keep the premises clean or face action,” Sabharwal said.



Meets supervisors for waste segregation

Later, Sabharwal conducted a meeting with MC supervisors deputed in areas falling under Zones A and B regarding waste segregation at source.

Health branch nodal officer Ashwani Sahota said, “The supervisors have been told to spread awareness among waste collectors to pick only segregated waste from households. Also, wet and dry waste should be dumped separately at the secondary dumping points.”

A monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal had earlier set a November-30 deadline for implementation of waste segregation in the city. Failure to do so, will lead in encashment of MC’s Rs 5 lakh bank guarantee.

Under the solid waste management bylaws, not segregating waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable entails fines ranging between Rs 250 for households and Rs 5,000 for bulk generators.

