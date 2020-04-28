Sections
Special cell officers visit Old Boys Association office in Jamia campus

Apr 28, 2020

By Prawesh Lama,

New Delhi

The Delhi Police Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and inspected one of its offices within the university as parts of its probe into the recent Northeast Delhi riots.

Though no senior police officer, authorised to speak to the media, was available for a response, HT has learnt from university officials that police visited the office of the Old Boys Association inside the university campus. The office is also called the Alumni Association Office of Jamia Millia Islamia.

A university official who did not wish to be named said that a team of five special cell officers reached the office in the afternoon and inspected documents inside the office. Police seized documents related to the alleged mobilisation of different groups and violence during the North East Delhi riots in February.



On Sunday, police had arrested the president of Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association under the stringent UAPA in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi in February. Police said Shifa-Ur-Rehman, who is also a member of Jamia Coordination Committee, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

At least 50 persons died in clashes between Hindu and Muslim residents in different parts of North East Delhi. The clashes started after a clash between protesters and supporters of the Anti Citizenship Amendment Act snowballed into riots across parts of NE Delhi

