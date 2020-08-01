Sections
Special enquiry team submits report in Sonepat liquor scam

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:30 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

The special enquiry team constituted to investigate the alleged liquor scam in Sonepat that came to light in May has submitted its report to the home ministry.

Talking to mediapersons on Friday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said, “The report was submitted to ACS (home) Vijay Vardhan and is currently being checked. Whatever is the conclusion and the action needed to be taken would soon be made public.”

The state government had constituted the special team under the leadership of TC Gupta that handed over its report almost after three months.

The alleged scam had taken place in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda area where illegal liquor kept at a godown was found missing during the lockdown.



The team has probed the involvement of liquor kingpins, police officials and excise officials in the scam.

KARNAL SP TO PROBE PANIPAT LATHICHARGE

A day after hundreds of locals protested near the Panipat mini-secretariat on NH-44, forcing the police to resort to lathicharging, Vij on Friday said action will be taken against those found guilty.

“I came to know about the incident in Panipat through media reports and sought a report from area SP Manisha Choudhary,” he said.

“I’ve received the report and handed over the investigation to Karnal SP Surinder Singh Bhoria. He would submit a report within two days. Action will be taken against those found guilty,” Vij said.

