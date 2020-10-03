Sections
Special security in place for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ludhiana villages today

The former Congress president is expected to reach Ludhiana’s Jattpura village around 3pm on Sunday, after attending a rally in Moga.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police here have made special security arrangements ahead of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to rural areas of the district on Sunday.

Rahul, who will be leading his party’s tractor rallies in Punjab’s Malwa region from October 4 to 6, is expected to reach Ludhiana’s Jattpura village around 3pm on Sunday, after attending a rally in Moga.

The security force of six districts has been deputed for Rahul’s Moga and Ludhiana rural tours. Police personnel have already been deployed at venues the Congress leader is expected to visit.

Senior district police officials stated that the traffic movement on certain roads will be halted till Rahul’s cavalcade passes through. The traffic diversion plans have already been chalked out, they added.

