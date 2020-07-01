Sections
Home / Cities / Special squad to get strict with public transport violators: PMC

Special squad to get strict with public transport violators: PMC

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses are limited for emergency service staff in Pune city only, however, the PMPML administration claims that the...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:02 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses are limited for emergency service staff in Pune city only, however, the PMPML administration claims that the general public is violating the rules and using the public buses.

A special squad is now in place to check these violators.

Only in Pimpri-Chinchwad are PMPML buses open for public use.

“Currently, we are running 150 buses in Pune city only for emergency services’ staff. But, non-emergency services persons are not following the rules and travelling on buses. Now it is has been decided to send in special squads of checkers, randomly, on different routes. Normal bus operations have resumed in Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is a limit of 21 passengers on a bus,” said Anant Waghmare, PMPML transport manager.



“Children aged10 and below, and persons above the age of 65 are not allowed on PMPML buses. Face masks are compulsory and in Pune city, the identity of each person is checked before the journey. Most importantly, social distancing needs to be followed strictly. All these instructions which given earlier and are now being stressed to all depot managers. If needed additional checking squads will be deployed as per requirements, but we cannot risk the lives of passengers while travelling by PMPML,” he added.

Currently, in Pune city, 150 buses are running daily on 50 different routes. In Pimpri-Chinchwad 100 buses are running. The daily income of PMPML is currently between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, which earlier was as much as Rs 1 crore, on average.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round
Jul 01, 2020 23:09 IST
Gurugram: 16-year-old house help kills self
Jul 01, 2020 23:08 IST
In-laws in Muzaffarnagar beat woman to death over dowry
Jul 01, 2020 23:08 IST
Health dept to distribute pulse oximeters to home isolation patients for better monitoring
Jul 01, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.