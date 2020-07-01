Special squad to get strict with public transport violators: PMC

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses are limited for emergency service staff in Pune city only, however, the PMPML administration claims that the general public is violating the rules and using the public buses.

A special squad is now in place to check these violators.

Only in Pimpri-Chinchwad are PMPML buses open for public use.

“Currently, we are running 150 buses in Pune city only for emergency services’ staff. But, non-emergency services persons are not following the rules and travelling on buses. Now it is has been decided to send in special squads of checkers, randomly, on different routes. Normal bus operations have resumed in Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is a limit of 21 passengers on a bus,” said Anant Waghmare, PMPML transport manager.

“Children aged10 and below, and persons above the age of 65 are not allowed on PMPML buses. Face masks are compulsory and in Pune city, the identity of each person is checked before the journey. Most importantly, social distancing needs to be followed strictly. All these instructions which given earlier and are now being stressed to all depot managers. If needed additional checking squads will be deployed as per requirements, but we cannot risk the lives of passengers while travelling by PMPML,” he added.

Currently, in Pune city, 150 buses are running daily on 50 different routes. In Pimpri-Chinchwad 100 buses are running. The daily income of PMPML is currently between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, which earlier was as much as Rs 1 crore, on average.