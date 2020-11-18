Special summary revision of electoral rolls begins in Mohali district

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the chief electoral officer of Punjab has initiated a special summary revision of the electoral rolls, which will be concluded on December 15.

Assistant commissioner (grievances) Deepankar Garg (under training) on Monday met representatives of the political parties of the district and released the draft electoral rolls. He also handed over a set of the draft and a CD of the same to them.

Garg said that one can submit their objections and claims for the revision of their votes to the concerned booth level officers (BLOs) or electoral registration officers till December 16.

A first-time voter or a voter who has changed his/her residence from one constituency to another can request for inclusion in the voter list through Form 6. Through Form 7, one can request to remove a person’s name from the rolls due to death or change of address. Form 8 can be filled for the modification of details; and requests can be made under Form 8A to shift the vote from one place to another in the same constituency.

Garg said that on November 21 and 22, and December 5 and 6, booth-level officers will receive claims and objections at the polling booths. He appealed to the people to make maximum use of www.NVSP.in and Voter Helpline app keeping in view social distancing and the government guidelines for Covid-19. More information can be sought on the toll free number 1950.