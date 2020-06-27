Special surveillance drive in western UP districts from July 1, Ghaziabad authorities initiate plan beforehand

The state health department officials on Saturday said that they are working on a plan in western Uttar Pradesh districts in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

According to state control room figures of June 26, the six districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Hapur account for 26.74% of total cases and 28.65% deaths in UP.

“From July 1, teams will go to households in every gram sabha and residential wards and carry out surveillance to figure out suspected cases. They will look for senior citizens, persons with comorbidities and also those with symptoms of Covid-19. The program will then be initiated from July 5 in entire state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health).

According to officials, there were 607 cases in UP on Friday and 284 of these were from Meerut division.Overall till June 26, the six districts of western UP had 186 out of 649 deaths in UP besides they also accounted for 5764 out of 21549 cases.

In Ghaziabad, the officials have already started working on door to door surveys in containment and non-containment zones. According to officials, 470 teams have been deployed for door to door survey in containment zones for past three days.

“The teams have covered 37,374 families with a population of about 181,885 persons. They have identified 21 persons with Covid-like symptoms and have been referred to the health department. Likewise, the block level officers in non-containment zones surveyed 4,500 families with a population of 11,700 persons. They have also identified 15 persons having Covid-like symptoms and referred to the health department,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Ghaziabad officials have also come up with 75 helpdesks besides 161 ‘Nigrani Samitis’ in rural areas and 286 in urban areas in order to inform officials about any suspected cases in their respective areas.

They have also deployed 163 vehicles of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, 10 vehicles of the Ghaziabad development authority and another 94 vehicles or local bodies in rural areas for making public awareness announcements related to Covid-19.

According to state health department officials, there were 6684 active cases in UP till June 26 besides 14215 patients discharged and 649 dead.

The officials said that they will also be starting with new initiative of crowd sourcing of ideas where people will be motivated to prepare one minute videos related to Coronavirus.

“The videos may contain new ideas about preventive measures and also how to deal with Covid-19 in new ways. We have decided that 100 best videos will be awarded Rs 10000 each. Further, we will also be sharing mobile number and email where people can send 150 words write-ups about what measures can be taken up to break the chain of infection,” Prasad added.