Sections
Home / Cities / Special train brings home 694 stranded Himachal residents from Maharashtra

Special train brings home 694 stranded Himachal residents from Maharashtra

Among the returnees, 242 were from Kangra, 169 from Hamirpur, 103 from Mandi, 40 from Shimla, 26 from Kullu, 10 from Kinnaur, 43 from Bilaspur, 38 from Una and eight each from Solan and Sirmaur.

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

(HT File)

A Shramik special train ferrying 694 residents of Himachal, who were stranded in Maharashtra, arrived at Una from Mumbai on Monday.

The train was running three hours behind schedule and arrived at 1:50am.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar along with superintendent of police Kartikeyan Gokulchandran and other district officials were present at the station when the train arrived.

Among the returnees, 242 were from Kangra, 169 from Hamirpur, 103 from Mandi, 40 from Shimla, 26 from Kullu, 10 from Kinnaur, 43 from Bilaspur, 38 from Una and eight each from Solan and Sirmaur.



They were screened for flu-like symptoms on arrival and provided water and food. Later, they were sent to their respective home districts in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses.

The DC said the Radha Soami Satsang Beas had arranged 1,200 packets of food for the returnees. The food was prepared by 50 volunteers at Bhadsali branch of the Radha Soami Satsang.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Class 12 students resume preparations as CBSE declares datesheet for pending exams
May 18, 2020 20:19 IST
Baahubali producer wonders about fate of film marketing in future
May 18, 2020 20:16 IST
Job hunt turns into nightmare for 21 Nepalese youths stranded in Bengal
May 18, 2020 20:15 IST
Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra
May 18, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.