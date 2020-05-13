Special train brings home 789 stranded Himachal residents from Karnataka

A special train ferrying 789 residents of Himachal Pradesh, who were stranded in Karnataka reached the Una railway station on Wednesday.The train had departed from Bengaluru on May 11.

Among the returnees, 212 were from Kangra district; 167 from Chamba; 98 from Hamirpur; 85 from Shimla; 66 from Mandi; 32 from Bilaspur; 30 from Kullu; 21 from Una; 14 from Solan; five from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti district.

The Una railway station was divided into eight sectors and all passengers were screened for flu like symptoms, said deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar.

He said the district administration had made adequate arrangements to facilitate the passengers. A team of volunteers was deployed to distribute food packets and water to the passengers.

“The returnees were sent to their home district in 40 Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses,” he added.

All returnees will be placed under institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for Covid-19.