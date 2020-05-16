Sections
Home / Cities / Special trains from Panipat ferry 2,840 migrant labourers to Bihar

Special trains from Panipat ferry 2,840 migrant labourers to Bihar

The migrant labourers had been camping at shelter homes in the district for last couple of weeks as industries remained shut due to the lockdown.

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

(HT File)

Two special trains from Panipat district on Saturday ferried 2,840 migrant labourers back home to Bihar. The trains are bound for Barauni and Gaya railway stations in Bihar.

Panipat deputy commissioner Hema Sharma, superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary, local politicians and other officials visited the railway station to meet the labourers and ensure that they maintain social distancing while travelling in the train.

The migrant labourers had been camping at shelter homes in the district for last couple of weeks as industries remained shut due to the lockdown.

“It is a big day for us as we are going back home,” said a migrant laborer Ranjti Shah,28, who left for Patna with his two younger brothers.



Sita Kumar of Allahabad said, “We were hopeless about returning back home. Now, we are thankful to the government for making the arrangements.”

The DC said medical examination of all passengers was done before they boarded the trains and they will be provided food and water during the journey.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

477 new Covid-19 cases take Tamil Nadu past the 10,000-mark; state count now 10,585
May 16, 2020 19:37 IST
Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany
May 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Terrorist hideout busted, 5 LeT militant associates held in J-K
May 16, 2020 19:28 IST
Anil Kumble only Indian bowler in Ramiz Raja’s Ind-Pak XI, Imran to lead
May 16, 2020 19:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.