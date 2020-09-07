Speeding car leaves traffic cop injured in Panchkula

A traffic police personnel was injured when a speeding car, suspected to be an Audi, hit him in Panchkula on Monday.

The accident took place around 7pm when special police officer Raj Kumar was crossing the road while on duty near Welcomhotel Bella Vista in Sector 5.

According to Sukhdev Singh, station house officer, traffic police, the driver fled from the spot instead of helping Kumar, who is now undergoing treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital.

“We rounded up a person on the basis of the car number provided by onlookers, but he has been denying the allegations. We will check the CCTV footage,” said the SHO, adding that the car is an Audi registered in Chandigarh.

No FIR was registered till the filing of this story.